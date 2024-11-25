View this email in your browser
We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
Parashat Chayei Sara
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nir Shaul
In Parashat Chayei Sara, Avraham buries Sara in the cave of the field of Machpelah.
Question
What is the significance of burial in Eretz Yisrael from an individual and national perspective?
Answers
1. A person prefers to be buried in a place that belongs to him, so burial in the Land is a statement that it belongs to the people of Israel.
2. Eretz Yisrael (Land of Israel) is the Holy Land, and the body of one who is buried there decomposes into the dust of the Land and is thereby sanctified.
Location of the Week
Location: Chevron Subject: Me'arat Hamachpela (Cave of the Patriarchs)
Written by: David Magence
The pesukim (Bereishit Perek 23 Pesukim 17-19) summarize the negotiations between Avaraham Aveinu and the Hittites for the purchase of Me'arat HaMachpela and its field, which was the first land purchased in Eretz Yisrael by our Forefathers.
The walls around the complex were built more than 2000 years ago, apparently by King Herod. The actual cave is beneath the floor level. There is an entrance to the cave within Ohel Yitzchak, but it is not open, and very few people have actually seen the cave.
