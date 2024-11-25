View this email in your browser

We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Chayei Sara

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nir Shaul

In Parashat Chayei Sara, Avraham buries Sara in the cave of the field of Machpelah.



Question

What is the significance of burial in Eretz Yisrael from an individual and national perspective?



Answers

1. A person prefers to be buried in a place that belongs to him, so burial in the Land is a statement that it belongs to the people of Israel.



2. Eretz Yisrael (Land of Israel) is the Holy Land, and the body of one who is buried there decomposes into the dust of the Land and is thereby sanctified.

Location of the Week

Location: Chevron Subject: Me'arat Hamachpela (Cave of the Patriarchs)

Written by: David Magence