Syrian opposition media are reporting that an Iranian Mahan Air flight which left Tehran for Damascus on Thursday, had to turn around due to an Israeli warning.

The plane was recorded returning to Iran after the pilots decided, on orders from higher up, not to land in Syria.

According to the reports, the plane was carrying a cargo of ammunition and intended to land in an airport controlled by the Russians, who prevented it from landing, fearing an Israeli strike.

On the same day, it was reported that another flight returned to Tehran under similar circumstances. Syrian opposition sources claim that incidents such as these have been reoccurring often lately.

The United States Treasury Department classified Mahan Air as a terror supporter in 2011 due to its connections to Iran's Quds Force and IRGC.