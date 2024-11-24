Americans have awakened and have spoken! President-Elect Donald J. Trump has escaped assassination (twice!), has overcome fake criminal charges, has withstood the mainstream media’s vilification, has endured the hateful wrath of the Deep State and has won presidency BIG TIME!

No one would have ever guessed that the 2024 election map of America would become almost all red with pockets of red within the blue States. Well, it is true. This huge win was not only the result of his political message, but his strength at turning critical opposition into a major win.

During his campaign stop in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a bullet flew toward him, missing his head and nipping his ear, he rose to the occasion like a true leader. Triumphantly, surrounded by his security guards, he underscored the moment by raising his fist with an undulating American flag in the background, and shouted, “fight, fight, fight! for the world and all his thousands of supporters in Butler to witness and revel.

During that one moment, he redefined the course of American history and turned it into one that needs to be immortalized and set in bronze as a major statue in front lawn of the White House, facing the Marquis de Lafayette statue across the street. Copies of this statue should be made in bronze and sold at every gift shop on Pennsylvania Avenue for freedom-loving Americans to buy and give to friends. But most importantly, our children must understand the significance of that moment and the truth about the one man (the one very strong and patriotic man) who saved America from falling prey to the dark forces lurking in the country.

What a terrific tribute that would be to a man who risked his life and gave up so much to save America from the demonizing forces out to destroy him and America.

The battle to become the 47th president has ended. As I write, the President-Elect is rapidly positioning himself and selecting his cabinet. He has much work ahead (i.e., crushing the Deep State, reducing America’s HUGE national debt, and solving the mess he inherited from the Biden-Harris Administration).

Despite his remarkable success at defeating the dark forces of evil, many of those leaders refuse to succumb. It is urgent now, as never before, that Americans never forget them or falter in removing them from government. We must never allow them to betray our trust again.

The big question: Will Americans continue to resist, or will they forget the battle and the MAGA movement, and resume with their lives as before?

Right now, many left-wingers are temporarily dazed or drunk or stoned from their defeat. Some of them are recovering and repositioning themselves to strike back by hook or crook. Will we allow them to succeed? At this moment, it seems unlikely. The President-Elect has won the majority of the popular and the electoral votes. Overturning his win will be difficult. Most importantly, the memories of the Obama-influenced Biden-Harris Administration are too vivid to obliterate – for now.

Therefore, this is the perfect time to act and demand reversal of the damage the previous Administration has created (i.e., open borders, the encampment of illegal aliens in the USA, major inflation, a corrupt education system, weaponized major government branches against the Republican Party, and much more*). Beneath all the excitement that came with President-Elect Trump’s win, there are still sharp blue thorns of resistance, but none, at least at this time, deadly enough to destroy our great republic.

As the President-Elect puts together his powerful cabinet and places men and women of ability in position, a new and exciting future is taking form. Although many believe that it may be the perfect time to sit back and pop champagne or chug-a-lug beer, we must never relax too much and assume the war is over. As often been said, so well and so succinctly, the price of liberty is eternal vigilance.

To maintain such vigilance, we must always elect wise and strong leaders, uncorruptible, and dedicated to preserving our constitutionally protected liberty. This can only occur if we uphold our flag of liberty and elect government leaders of integrity, dedicated to exceptionalism and excellence, with no proclivity for financial greed. This must begin immediately by teaching our children the importance of the MAGA movement – for us and for the world!

[*Like not letting Israel win its war, ed.]

Joe David is the author of many articles and six books including The Fire Within and The Infidels. For more information, visit www.bfat.com.