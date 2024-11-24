When Odelia* waved goodbye to her husband, she swallowed the lump in her throat. He had made it back safely every time, nothing would change now. But it just did.

As the number of IDF soldiers killed since October 7th, 2023, surpasses 800, public concern has focused on bereaved wives. The deepest fears of 84 women materialized when they were informed of their husband's death in combat, either by bullets, burning tanks, or drone attacks.

“Their only consolation in this mammoth loss is that their husbands made Israel a safer place. But we keep getting reports that after the publicity dies, these women need support as they struggle to care for their children and homes - alone".

In response to desperate requests for help, funds are being raised via Shomrei Yisroel to give 84 widows $10,000. Widows have been moved to tears at the initiative and confirmed how badly they need this emotional and financial support.

The campaign is running for a limited time, and $840,000 is needed to reach every mourning woman. Readers can donate towards a widow’s fund by visiting the fund page here.

