Dr. Mordechai Nisan is retired from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, he has authored two books on the subject of Lebanon.

Donald J. Trump, once America's 45th president, and now returning as its 47th, possesses the abilities to ultimately compel compliance from Iran — to cease its aggression and terror.

His very election of instilled fear, and minimally, anxiety globally.

A new political configuration is in the offing.

Trump is tough and focused.

As our nation's (re)elected commander in chief, he will take the necessary steps to coerce Iran to dismantle its nuclear industry and end its support for its terrorist proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen.

Trump's goal is to eliminate the Shiite coalition under Iran's leadership and redraw a Mideast map for stability and peace in the region.

There has been much buzz lately regarding a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah to implement new security arrangements for southern Lebanon.

Considering the broader regional landscape, this deal would be a premature and small deal.

New circumstances on the horizon can promote a bigger deal by far.

Through his personal resolve and U.S. military force, Trump can present the Islamic regime with a painful dilemma.

Either prepare for a confrontation with America's military might boding massive destruction for Iran's economy, society, and political future; or abandon the nuclear program and bury the ambition of a sweeping Shiite crescent dominating the Mideast.

If Iran chooses to risk a military collision with the United States, President Trump will not only have to intensify economic sanctions, but convey he is prepared to inflict a lethal strike against Iran.

Washington should not stop at deterrence, to persuade Iran from attacking Israel or Saudi Arabia; but adopt a strategy of compellence that forces Iran to relinquish the objective of hegemony and imperialism.

Perhaps reality rather than delusion will finally dictate Tehran's policy.

The immediate American goal now is the dismantlement of Hezbollah in accord with UN resolutions 1559 and 1701.

When Trump clarifies his administration will change the rules of the game, Iran's calculus will put the country's survival before the quest for conquest and expansionism.

This will be a rational self-preserving decision by the Islamic republic.

It will require cutting ties with Hezbollah and Hamas.

Its proxies, like Iran itself, have been vulnerable when targeted by Israel's powerful predatory air force. Striking Beirut and Damascus has been part of the military scenario.

The Iranian — Arab political alliance emergent with the Islamic Revolution in 1979 is in its last days.

Having endured a severe Israeli attack on Oct. 26, and receiving a thunderous American message from Nov. 5, Iran is feeling the political heat.

The reported meeting between Iran's UN envoy with Elon Musk was, it may well be argued, a harbinger of the political shift.

The stage is set now for a credible American threat to Iran's strategic sites and resources.

No less significant is that a popular uprising could burst upon the ayatollah regime from within.

Iran's capitulation will not only end the Hezbollah — Israel war, but also set the stage for a political restoration in Beirut.

Christians, Sunnis, and Druze will savor the demotion of the defeated Shiites in the revised Lebanese power equation.

The big deal — as opposed to a premature and minimal small deal on the Lebanese —Israeli front — will liberate Israel from the menace of nuclear annihilation and partially from Islamic terrorism.

It will demonstrate in the decades-long acrimony and struggle between Iran and America that winning a war does not necessarily demand fighting one.

Washington's wise strategy will also open the path to extending the Abraham Accords arc of peace and stability across the Mideast region.

Posted with the author's permission fromNewsmax