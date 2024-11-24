Last night (Saturday), with the direction of IDF intelligence, the IAF conducted a targeted strike on terrorist infrastructure used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons from Syria into Lebanon, adjacent to the Jousieh border crossing in the northern Beqaa area.

The IDF stated that Hezbollah exploits border crossings including the Jousieh Crossing to smuggle weapons, transferred from Iran via Syria into Lebanon. The weapons are used for terror activities against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

The Jousieh Crossing is under the control of the Syrian regime and is operated by Syrian security forces. The weapons are transferred by Hezbollah’s 4400 Unit, which is responsible for the terror organization’s weapons smuggling operations from Iran via Syria.

The IDF will continue to operate to thwart Hezbollah’s weapons smuggling operations and urges the Syrian and Lebanese authorities to prevent Hezbollah's exploitation of civilian border crossings.