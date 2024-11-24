Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the World Zionist Organization, responded to the murderous attack, saying, "We are shocked and pained by the shocking murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Chabad's emissary in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Rabbi Kogan, who was murdered in cold blood in a blatantly antisemitic attack, reminds us that hatred of Jews exists everywhere. The World Zionist Organization embraces the victim's family and the entire Chabad community. We will continue to strengthen Diaspora Jewish communities and fight antisemitism everywhere. May his memory be blessed."

Shas Chairman, Arieh Deri, says he, “supports all Chabad emissaries around the world, who are working with the greatest dedication to spread Judaism. I am shocked to hear the terrible news about the heinous murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, Chabad emissary to the Emirates, by terrorists. I send my sincere condolences to his wife and family, and support to all Chabad emissaries around the world.”

Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir: "I send condolences from the bottom of my heart and share in the sorrow of the Kogan family and the sorrow of all Chabad Hasidim and emissaries in Israel and around the world, on the murder of Chabad emissary in the UAE, Rabbi Zvi Kogan. I strengthen the thousands of shluchim in the world, who are dedicated to doing holy work, the entire nation of Israel is eternally grateful to you. May his memory be blessed."