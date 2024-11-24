Red Alert sirens were activated in central Israel by a barrage of six rockets fired from Lebanon Sunday morning.

The barrage also set off alarms in areas of northern Israel.

No casualties have been reported so far.

The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded between 07:27 and 07:28 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the areas of Dan, Sharon and Menashe, six projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

The IAF intercepted five projectiles and an additional one fell in an open area.

Earlier Sunday morning, multiple UAVs from Lebanon infiltrated Israeli territory in the north. The IDF stated, "Following the sirens that sounded between 06:15 and 06:56 regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration in the Western, Upper and Central Galilee areas, a number of UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

"Two UAVs were intercepted and additional interception attempts were made. The incident has concluded. At this time no injuries were reported."