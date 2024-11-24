US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he will nominate Brooke Rollins, a former White House aide, as his Agriculture Secretary.

Her selection marks Trump’s final selection to lead executive agencies and reflects his ongoing preference for trusted allies within his established circle of advisers.

Rollins’ nomination will require Senate confirmation. She is poised to succeed Tom Vilsack, President Joe Biden’s Agriculture Secretary, overseeing the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Rollins, a Texas native, brings a background in agriculture and law. A graduate of Texas A&M University with a degree in agricultural development, she also holds a law degree from the University of Texas.

Rollins previously served as White House domestic policy chief during Trump’s first presidency and is currently the president and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, which has been instrumental in preparing for Trump’s return to the White House.

In a statement announcing Rollins’ nomination, Trump said, “Brooke was on my 2016 Economic Advisory Council, and did an incredible job during my First Term as the Director of the Domestic Policy Council, Director of the Office of American Innovation, and Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives. In these roles, she helped develop and manage the transformational Domestic Policy Agenda of my Administration. Brooke has spent the past four years as the Founder and CEO of the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) and America First Works (AFW), building a team of loyal Patriots, and championing the Policies of our America First Agenda.”

“Brooke’s commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns is second to none. A proud Graduate of Texas A&M University, Brooke earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Agriculture Development, and J.D., with Honors. From her upbringing in the small and Agriculture-centered town of Glen Rose, Texas, to her years of leadership involvement with Future Farmers of America and 4H, to her generational Family Farming background, to guiding her four kids in their show cattle careers, Brooke has a practitioner’s experience, along with deep Policy credentials in both Nonprofit and Government leadership at the State and National levels,” he added.

“As our next Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke will spearhead the effort to protect American Farmers, who are truly the backbone of our Country. Congratulations Brooke!” concluded Trump.