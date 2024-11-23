Never has there been a more consequential time to coalesce protection for the American Jewish minority of citizens, as well as for American's longstanding and loyal Middle East ally, the sovereign State of Israel, Both are caught in the cross hairs of escalating dangerous and violent rhetoric seemingly determined to delegitimize and disenfranchise, if not destroy them, by whatever means necessary.

In reality, Israel stands alone between Iran and its existential threats of “Death to America,” which are frighteningly credible, particularly as Iran nears completion of building and accumulating nuclear weapons, standard and ‘dirty,’ to fill their already functional complement of long distance intercontinental ballistic missiles warheads and supplying such to their everready proxies who are just aching for a fight.

Sound far-fetched? If so, think again of magnified risks:thanks to the bolstered Axis of Evil: Iran, North Korea, and China being egged on by extremist Muslim-Arab interests.

For some time now, the waters of tolerating escalating levels of violence have been tested on America's campuses and streets by radical Palestinian Arab interests as to how far the silent American Justice system can be pushed before it steps up to do the job of granting American Jews full due process in court rooms local, state and federal especially when it comes to charging “Hate crimes’ and ‘Civil rights” for what they are.

Certainly, the Biden and Harris administration appeared to hold back in this critical issue. Had they restored order on the streets of America in deed, rather than by word, perhaps the recent election results might have been different.

Good People of conscience appeared on the edge of succumbing to the repetitive manufactured vile defamatory noise intended to marginalize and delegitimize Israel and Jews, in effect softening them up before bringing on the economically crippling potential death sentence of BDS

The ICC's absurd but dangerous warrants for Israel's Prime Minister and former Defense Minister are another defamation.

The FBI's director and the Bureau made a wise decision in these turbulent times to encourage public participation via the “see something; say something” program.

Since 2015, I have sensed that a number of the Obama and Biden State Department policies seemed to open their immigration doors seemingly favoring Middle East populations with historical incurvation against Israel and by extension Jews. That said, it begs the question as to whether or not the eventual conflicts on the campuses and streets across America,in effect the polarization gradually engrossing our great country, might have been to one degree or another predictable? I strongly suspect the divisive aspects have not run their course.

Since the disastrous events of the 10-07-2023 unjustifiable barbaric Hamas invasion within Israel adjacent to Gaza, with its incredibly brutal, vicious and inhumane circumstances much of which was media recorded and distributed by the perpetrators, I saw a world generally react with horror, but then morph into justifying such and making hero figures of bullies that barbariously raped young girls, women, men; beheaded babies; bound Jews together and setting them ablaze to gloat in their suffering before they died; murdered parents before their childrens eyes; murdered children before their parents eyes, and captured some 250 innocents including Americans and other nationals that were transferred and held as bargaining chips within Gaza in life threatening situations again initially recorded by the perpetrators.

Held without access by the Red Cross or other such proof of life organizations, the latest thought is that of the 100 left in Gaza, only 50 or less may have survived.

“A Crime against Humanity” yet to be formally labeled and charged as such by the United Nations.

In fact, the United Nations’ Secretary General and other significant agency/ committee leadership appear to largely turn a blind eye to these events, at best providing lip service where action is necessary. Could it be because the victims are primarily Jews and the aggression was instituted against Israel, the sole Jewish State on the planet?

I searched for similar episodes of such vicious circumstances and did not have to look very far.

This situation sounded historically familiar so I decided to do some research as to pre-existing patterns.

It wasn’t too long before I found relevant events especially as they related to Germany in the late 1920’s and thereafter.

I was raised in a proud Jewish American law abiding family, whose life experiences shaped my sensitivity to developing discrimination towards Jews and why it was allowed to progress so easily while capitalizing on societal flaws as endured by unsuspecting Jews in Germany through the 1930’s.

Had there not been a general reluctance to recognize a threatening set of events early in the brew, the escalating antisemitism might have been able to be at least slowed down. Instead, it was allowed to proceed uninhibited and ultimately formulated Germany’s ‘Final Solution;” orchestrating a death proclamation for European Jews of all ages; regardless of citizenship, occupation, education level, health status, prior military service all immaterial, thereby opening the door to the murder of some 6 million Jews. This included 1 ½ million defenseless children and babies in addition to the countless other lives being lost during World War 2, with much of Europe reduced to rubble.

After World War 2, Nazi leaders charged with capital crimes simply claimed; “They were just following orders.” But was that really all there was to it? Was it all by happenstance?

Having been born in 1945 and subsequently exposed to Holocaust truths especially when silence, indifference and intimidation came into play, I delved into the power of hate words and ideas facilitated by propaganda manipulated to spread and coalesce hate ideas, using such to gain popular acceptance, all the while stifling opposition by merely combining proven psychological principles included within a Gestapo approved playbook, consisting of:

(1) provide an credible scapegoat to focus hate upon and to blame for all individual and societal debilitating misfortunes; past, present and anticipated should such scapegoat be permitted to carry forth;

(2) fabricate huge self-serving lies interspersed with exaggerated half-truths. Repeat such over and over, at every opportunity presented and in due time such will gain acceptance; all the while consistently demeaning, discrediting and violently attacking the selected targeted group so as to psychologically weaken their spirit and will to fight back. At the same time test the waters of popular acceptance of such before upping the ante of violence, extortion, coercion and intimidation to solidify and finance popular support;

(3) forbid by virtue of threat or force any brewing popular opposition, usually carried out by greater numbers of indoctrinated assailants employed to target interfering do-gooders;

(4) Ignite a popular support movement; by first seeking out impressionable, gullible high school age populations while fueling existing resentments and bolstering promises of eventually escaping poverty and societal oppressions that limit their parents, grandparents and their opportunities to move beyond their understood ‘class’ rank. Afterwards, engage college students and working class idealists to join in the revolutionary movement. Soon members of law enforcement, the justice system and eventually the military will come on board.

In short order, the German Nazi Party by virtue of its propaganda playbook shaped a society that believed in its superiority and invincibility as well as enabling its ultimate plan to exterminate Jews

Over time, and with clever legal manipulation, Jews gradually lost their rights to speak, to gather, to protest, to pray, to study and to work; Some out of frustration, sought to emigrate while they could, some to side with the perpetrators to buy themselves some time; and some chose suicide.

With the establishment and military success of Israel; its defense forces quickly rose to internationally recognized military superiority, and the concept of “Never Again” gained credibility as a warning to others who might portend an existential threat to Israel and Jews.

Over time, the tide of sympathy that once favored Israel as the underdog would soon reverse, painting Israel as a brutal force supported by world Jewry against Palestinian Arab interests.

Israel began to appear more and more vulnerable to Palestinian Authority-inspired history revisionism under its President Mahmoud Abbas mentored by former P.L.O. Chairman Arafat and effective terrorist tactics including suicide bombers evolved.

The terrorists or their families received variable stipends of various amounts depending on the number of lives taken and damages done. "Pay for slay" appeared a long term promise that would consume an estimated 8% of the P.A. budget. Surprisingly supplemented with U.S. Tax dollars, repeated grants, each totalling $100 +million, courtesy of the Biden Administration, even though prohibited by the “Taylor Force” amendment.

Meanwhile, political enclaves of Palestinian Arab migrants appeared most active in Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Illinois, California and elsewhere seemingly intent on influencing America’s traditional policies towards Israel and by extension to Israel's most powerful supporters, its Jews; so as to entertain the Palestinian Arab political slants that frequently appeared to demonized both.

Such efforts eventually convinced other hostile American groups of similar ilk to join together particularly on campuses across America; and over time they became effective internet influencers and spreaders of hostile rhetoric targeting their perceived enemies here and abroad.

Interestingly, aspects of the Nazi playbook of tactics that overwhelmed Jews in Nazi Germany in the 1930’s, afterwards seemed to come into play once again, intent on binding together populations dedicated to delegitimizing Israel and demeaning American Jewish interests.

Some instances appeared as blatant targeting of Jews potentially chargeable as Civil Rights violations, if not actual “Hate Crimes” while, many if not most demanded institutions and local, state and federal governments to pursue us of BDS tactics that could in theory existentially challenge Israel's existence. Students for Justice in Palestine and other campus groups of their ilk often appeared at the forefront of confrontations, which they labeled 1st Amendment protected protest rights, even when the level of mayhem and disorderly conduct turned publically violent.

Whenever it could score P.R. points for their anti-Israel/ anti-Jew agenda morally obscene actions endured by Jews in Ghettos and Nazi run camps perpetrated by Nazi S.S. and situationally supplemented by pro Nazi civilian populations during the Holocaust were shamelessly commandeered and ‘weaponized’ against Israel and its supporter, American Jews. These ran the gamut including baseless charges of “apartheid,” “pogroms,” “genocide,” and “ethnic cleansing,” All disgusting and untrue.

Amazingly these charges, fueled by baseless hate and lies, appeared accepted as fact by otherwise educated individuals on campuses and thereafter streets across America.

1930s Nazi Germany appeared playing itself out once again in 2023-2024 America. Is it possible that another Shoah may reappear?

Should prior history be ignored; I fear we may soon find out. That said, I believe the challenges to Israel and Jews worldwide are not behind us and I hope F.B.I. Director Wray will recognize potential threats to America's way of life; its security, its Constitution, and thereby act accordingly.

Bruce Portnoy's articles have been published at Israel National News/Arutz Sheva; Jerusalem Report/Post; Miami Herald; Washington Examiner; American Thinker and other distinguished media. He is author of the 2015 predictive thriller, First, the ‘Saturday People’, and then the…