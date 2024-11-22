IDF troops continue to operate to dismantle a significant Hezbollah terrorist center, which includes combat compounds, anti-tank positions, numerous weapons storage facilities containing grenades, firearms, combat equipment, observation posts, and more.

In one of the compounds, the soldiers located a concealed position containing weapons, a Kornet anti-tank missile with a range of approximately 8 kilometers. The anti-tank missile was found near the body of a Hezbollah terrorist who was eliminated in one of the strikes. At the same launch position, a UAV was located that was intended to be launched into Israeli territory.

In another compound, several underground tunnel shafts and weapons storage facilities were located. All weapons found were neutralized.

Additionally, with the guidance of Israeli Air Force aircraft, the troops dismantled dozens of Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure sites in the area.

The IDF stated that it is continuing its "limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon to destroy Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and remove its security threat to the residents of northern Israel."