Amid the usual laughter of commentators and Twitter users, eight years ago Donald Trump scandalized the right-thinking people by stating that “no-go zones” were being created in Europe. No-go zones? It must have been another fake by Trump, they said.

David Ignatius in the New York Times had used the expression, explaining that some areas of Paris had become “no-go zones at night”. Then Michael Nazir-Ali, bishop of Rochester, spoke of no-go zones in England.

Since then it has become an open secret, and while even Angela Merkel has admitted the existence of these areas in Europe, the former French socialist president François Hollande said: “How can we avoid secession? Because that is what is happening: secession”.

Secession. Enclave. Get immigration policy wrong and you are finished.

Botho Strauss, the celebrated German playwright, writes: “In the course of the demographic change due to the majority of Muslim population in the metropolises expected in the near future, other priorities could emerge with respect to tolerance and diversity. How ridiculous and senseless then it is to continue with the tired and saccharine tones of ‘tolerance’ towards a class of people who in our cities are rising to the majority”.

Now, just over a week after the incredible events in Amsterdam (40 no-go areas have been mapped out in the Netherlands), Barbara Slowik, the head of the Berlin police, admits: “There are neighborhoods where the majority of the population is of Arab origin who also have sympathies for terrorist groups.” Slowik advised Jews and homosexuals to be careful in “certain areas” of the German capital in an interview with the Berliner Zeitung newspaper.

When asked “are there no-go areas (in Berlin)?”, Barbara Slowik replied: “Basically not. However, there are areas, and we have to be honest at this point, where I would advise people who wear a kippah or who are openly gay or lesbian to be more careful. In many cities it is important to be vigilant in certain public places to protect yourself.”

“Who represents a danger to Jews?” the Berliner Zeitung then asks him. “I will not defame any group of people here. Unfortunately, there are some neighborhoods where the majority of people of Arab origin live who have sympathies for terrorist groups. There is open anti-Semitism against people of Jewish faith and origin,” Slowik retorts.

If I were the police chief of Berlin, I would have resigned a moment after admitting that the state had lost control of its territory. The Welt went to one of these neighborhoods of Berlin to get reactions on Slowik: “The population calls for the caliphate.”

The incredible admission by Berlin's police chief is just one piece of the puzzle. In Bonn, Potsdam, Bochum and elsewhere, Jews are hiding.

And London has also become a "no-go zone for Jews," the government's anti-extremism tsar, Robin Simcox, has just denounced.

And it's not just a problem for Jews and gays.

Berlin's Greens want "women-only" train carriages. The request was made by Berlin Green Party MP Antje Kapek, who said that "terrible attacks on women" occur "even when there are large crowds."

Even neighborhoods in Duisburg are "no-go zones," according to a report leaked to the weekly Der Spiegel. The report speaks of "44 no-go zones" and warns that the government is losing control of entire neighborhoods and warns that the police "will no longer be able to guarantee public order in the long term." Duisburg, which has a population of 500,000, is estimated to be home to 60,000 mostly Turkish Muslims, making it one of the most Islamized cities in Germany (Muslims have outnumbered Christians in Duisburg schools).

Police union chairman Rainer Wendt told Spiegel: “In the north of Duisburg, there are neighborhoods where colleagues can barely stop a car, they will be surrounded by 40 or 50 men.”

Wendt, president of Europe’s largest police union, also said: “We are facing a challenge that is unprecedented in post-war history.” The risk of collapse is “very real,” Wendt warned, and the police are losing control of the situation. “Radical Islamists are questioning the power on our streets. If no action is taken, Sharia law will prevail instead of the constitution. It is time to return to the fundamental values ​​of our societies. Otherwise, the country will collapse and the law of the strongest will prevail.”

We have seen mass sexual assaults on New Year’s Eve and the mayor of Cologne, Henriette Reker, advise women to “keep foreigners at arm’s length.” Perhaps Jews and homosexuals should also keep them at arm’s length?

But it is not just about Germany. There is an infinite multitude of small and large enclaves, true parallel states, that threaten both the stability and the integrity of Europe.

The Migration Research Institute in Budapest, linked to the prestigious Matthias Corvinus College, estimates 900 uncontrolled areas throughout Europe.

What are they like? In these territories, the police, social workers and ambulances do not enter or must be protected. The high birth rates guarantee longevity and expansion. They are places where a woman can be openly harassed during the day. These areas constitute threats to security through crime, riots and terrorism. But the triad is not a matter of debate. In the end, Sharia law is de facto respected by the inhabitants, not de iure: over time, butchers are only halal, mixed hairdressers disappear, and women are pressured to conform to Islamic law. It goes without saying that Jews must not be seen.

With the numbers of Islamic immigration, positive law in Europe is powerless over social and cultural norms.

“There are 60 ‘risk areas’ in Sweden,” Swedish journalist Paulina Neuding writes in the Spectator. “Sweden’s immigrant integration policy has failed, leading to parallel societies and gang violence,” left-wing Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson had already said. And again: “Society is simply too weak to break the segregation and reject parallel societies.”

Violence against health workers in many areas of Sweden is so endemic that they want to set up a “protection system” in no-go zones with large populations of migrants hostile to the authorities. Postal services have also stopped sending workers to areas of Stockholm with a high number of immigrants because it is too dangerous. Firefighters were forced to abandon efforts to put out a blaze in a burning building after locals attacked them.

Muslim Ed Husain has revealed numerous no-go zones for whites in the UK.

The DGSI, the French directorate general of internal counterintelligence, has mapped 150 districts “in possession” of the Islamists. Districts, neighborhoods, enclaves now in the hands of fundamentalists and who shape them according to their ideology of submission. According to the former number two of the French DGSE, Alain Chouet, who published the book "Sept pas vers l’enfer”, “these districts are in 859 cities and 4 million people live there, or 6 percent of the total population of France”.

To carry out arrests in the lost territories of Marseille, the police dress up as Muslims. Like in Fauda, ​​the Netflix series on Israeli anti-terrorism.

The French newspaper Le Parisien revealed that the “no-go zones” are now located in the heart of the capital. Like the Chapelle-Pajol neighborhood, in the eastern part of Paris.

When there were violent uprisings in the banlieues two summers ago, “Nicolas,” a member of the “Bac de nuit” (criminal police) sent to Nanterre, confessed: “We no longer have the impression of being in France. We were quickly overwhelmed, the firefighters were attacked every time we moved”.

The Europe of open borders has ended up with no-go zones.

The problem is that European governments, and this is what Barbara Slowik’s shocking admission tells us, seem to have concluded that it is too late to prevent an Islamized Europe and that all that can be done is to cushion its effects, at least in the immediate future, and hope that the destruction is limited to a few areas, hopefully not theirs. (Remember what Winston Churchill said about appeasers and crocodiles.)

We are turning into a gigantic no-go zone where the clash of civilizations is taking place.