This week's Parsha tells us about what happened soon after the "Akeida" of Yitzchak. Yitzhak returns from Mount Moriah sound and safe. However, we know that the event had tremendous consequences - on Sarah, Avraham, and obviously on Yitzhak.

At present, our nation, as well, has been experiencing an "Akeida of Yitzhak" in the last 13.5 months; due to this war, we are experiencing a national "akeida". It is clear that the entire Jewish people, including those who are not actually fighting as soldiers in the battlefield, are going through something major and historic. We cannot afford to go back to being the same as we were before October 7, 2023.

Rabbi Yonatan Kirsch in Lebanon Courtesy

What is supposed to happen? Where does all of this lead to? Perhaps, Parshat Chayei Sarah can teach us a bit where we are heading.

The Lesson of the Akeida and our Current War

The Sages teach us that Sarah's death came from hearing the shocking news about her son Yitzhak going to Har Moriah to be sacrificed. However, did he not return safely and in one piece? Some commentators explain that the messenger, who came to inform her on what happened, did not finish his sentence by telling Sarah that he was NOT eventually killed and was fine (Rashi, and Siftei Chachamim, 23:2). Her heart had already broken, before he could get out that information.

Yitzhak, too, went through serious transformations as a result of the Akeida. The process of risking his life made an impression on him. Chazal teach us, that during this event of the Akeida, the heavens opened up, and the angels cried into Yitzhak's eyes, with tears. Those tears remained in his eyes and caused his eyes to weaken and his vision to dim (Rashi, 27:1). One might say that as a result of the Akeida, Yitzchak developed another, distinct vision and now witnessed the world differently. He had a higher perspective on reality and everything became more plain and comprehensible. He had the "eyeglasses" of angels.

Other Midrashim describe how at the Akeida, Yitzchak was actually slaughtered, and Hashem brought him back to life (techiyat hameitim) and had him reborn (Shibolei Haleket, 19). According to this, Yitzhak did not just return the same as he was before. By being reborn, he received a new life and the entire event created lasting changes in him.

We too, as a result of the war, should step up to a higher standard of life. We must not go back to being the same we were before but we ought to develop a new and higher perspective on reality. We should too be reborn with more meaning in life.

Avraham Channels the Akeida Towards Building New Life

Avraham, too, goes through some changes as a result of the Akeida. In Parshat Chayei Sarah there are two main events that take place, which are both a response to the Akeida: (1) Buying Me'arat Hamachpelah, and (2) Marriage of Yitzhak to Rivkah.

When Avraham purchased the Me'arat Hamachpela (Cave of the Patriarchs) in Hebron to bury Sarah (who passed away hearing about the Akeida), Avraham was trying to grasp onto something eternal. The commentators explain that this is Avraham's beginning of possessing the Land of Israel for future generations (see Rashi, Chizkuni, Rav Samson Raphael Hirsch, 23:4). Avraham choosed to channel his loss by acquiring Eretz Yisrael, and thereby affecting eternity.

Yitzhak's marriage to Rivkah is the same theme. Chazal teach us that as a result of the Akeida, Avraham had negative thoughts about Yitzhak not being married were he to carry out the slaughter of his son. (Rashi 22:20). Therefore, immediately afterwards, Avraham made sure to find a wife for his son and have him married. Avraham therefore taught us how to channel our thoughts into action. He cared about continuation and he thought hard about the future. Now was the time to build new homes and homes filled with light that are touching eternity.

Clearly, this week's Parsha teaches us how we ought to respond to our own Akeidah.

-We should develop a new vision and perspective on the reality of life, just like the angel's tears in Yitzchak's eyes, caused him a new vision.

-We should be reborn with a more meaningful life, just as Yitzhak was reborn at the Akeida.

-Finally, we should think of the future. In doing so, we must continue building the Land of Israel and establishing new homes, just like Avraham our father did in buying the Me'arat Hamachpelah and building Yitzhak's new home.