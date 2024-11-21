International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan published a statement on Thursday following the court's decision to issue arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

At the beginning of his statement, Khan explained the court's charges against the two Israeli officials, as well as Mohammed Deif, who the court issued a warrant for, even though the IDF had already eliminated him.

He also noted that his office submitted applications for warrants of arrest for Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Head of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, but withdrew them after they were killed.

He then stated: "Today, our collective mind and focus should be on the victims of international crimes in Israel and in the State of Palestine. In my own meetings with the victims and families of hostages taken from kibbutzim, and with victims from Gaza who have lost so many loved ones, I have underlined that the law is there for all, that its role is to vindicate the rights of all persons.

"The decision of the independent judges of the International Criminal Court affirms that international humanitarian law must be upheld in all circumstances through fair and impartial judicial processes."

He also called on member states to "live up to their commitment to the Rome Statute by respecting and complying with these judicial orders. We count on their cooperation in this situation, as with all other situations under the Court’s jurisdiction. We also welcome collaboration with non-States Parties in working towards accountability and upholding international law."