A senior defense official said on Thursday that Israel is closer to reaching a deal with Hamas than it has been in the past year.

According to the official, the deal would be a "humanitarian" one and would include the release of hostages, a 42-day ceasefire, the release of terrorists, and other heavy prices that Israel would have to pay.

The official stressed: "There will be a price to the deal, but we are convinced that after 42 days we'll know how to go back to fighting."

Regarding Iran, he said that the time is ripe and the conditions are there to attack the nuclear facilities: "Iran was never exposed to an attack like it is now."

According to him, Hezbollah is also open to a deal and the unsolved issues are being discussed. The official concluded that if a deal were to be signed with Lebanon, it would be good for Israel and contribute to regional security.

Regarding the distribution of food in the Gaza Strip, the official revealed that there are discussions with a big company that would be in charge of both the distribution of aid and its security. He clarified that the IDF and Palestinian Authority would not be part of the system to distribute aid after the fighting.