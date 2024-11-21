Irish convert Michael Gallagher is now facing challenges, 30 years after he converted to Judaism. He has a colorful background but chose to leave his family behind and embrace Judaism in 1991. He was drawn to move to Israel in 1999 where he married and raised a family.

However, he’s now encountering challenges he never expected and was forced to turn to the Jewish public for help. He married off his eldest son last week and is set to celebrate another son's wedding in exactly three weeks. Tragically, his background has left him struggling financially, and his children are unable to cover basic wedding costs.

Michael shared, “I’m living in the land I love, with the people I love - but I never thought I would be forced to ask for help like this. It’s a humbling experience, but we have nowhere else to turn. Please, if you have anything to give, help my sons get married with dignity.”

Donations will make a significant difference to the new couples, allowing them to set up a simple apartment and pay for basic wedding expenses. Readers can visit the couple's fund to give them a home to go to tonight.

HELP A CONVERT IN NEED