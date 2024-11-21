Last night, I had the privilege of attending a truly awe-inspiring event in Johannesburg: a V’haarev Na siyum on Meseches Sukkah, completed by 28 teenagers who have dedicated themselves to the study of Torah with unparalleled passion and commitment. As I sat in the room, surrounded by these bright young minds, I couldn’t help but be struck by the immense love they have for Torah and the incredible guidance of their Rebbeim, whose efforts have made this moment possible.

The siyum, which marks the completion of a portion of the Talmud, is no small accomplishment. But this was not just any siyum. These young men, each of whom had spent over 2 years, delving into the intricate world of Meseches Sukkah — were not merely marking a milestone in their academic journeys. They were participating in a profound spiritual experience. For them, this was a celebration not only of intellectual achievement but also of a connection to Hashem that is nurtured through the study of Torah.

Meseches Sukkah, which deals with the laws of the Sukkah and the holiday of Sukkos, is a tractate that blends halachic precision with deep spiritual insight. Its laws govern the mitzvah of dwelling in the Sukkah, a mitzvah that is described in the Talmud as one that "merits both the Divine Presence and the blessing of peace" (Sukkah 27b). These boys, through their rigorous study, have not only gained intellectual knowledge but have also connected to the very soul of this mitzvah — an experience that transcends the academic and reaches the heart.

As the siyum progressed, the atmosphere was charged with an incredible sense of excitement and unity. The boys were visibly moved by the opportunity to share their accomplishment with family, friends, and community. What stood out most to me, however, was not just their intellect but the genuine joy they radiated. It was clear that this learning was not just an intellectual exercise, but a life-changing experience that had deepened their relationship with Torah and with each other.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this siyum was the V’haarev Na program itself, an initiative created by Rabbi Dovid Newman. Rabbi Newman's program has become a beacon of light for Torah learning, providing a structured yet deeply nurturing environment for young students to connect with the study of Talmud. The program’s name, V’haarev Na — which is taken from a verse in the Talmud, “Please make the words of Torah sweet in our mouths” (Berachos 11a) — perfectly encapsulates the spirit of what Rabbi Newman has built. This initiative fosters an atmosphere where Torah is not just a set of rules and regulations but a source of joy, inspiration, and deep connection to Hashem. The boys who participated in this siyum are a direct testament to Rabbi Newman’s vision and dedication. His ability to make Torah learning accessible, exciting, and meaningful has had a transformative impact on these young men, inspiring them to dive deeper into the sacred texts.

Adding to the significance of the evening was the presence of two very special individuals: Rabbi Baruch Levine and Rabbi Dovid Newman, who travelled all the way from the USA to be part of the siyum and celebrate the boys’ achievements. Their involvement added a unique energy to the event, elevating it to something truly special.

Rabbi Baruch Levine created an electric atmosphere at the siyum last night with his beautiful and soul-stirring music. His heartfelt renditions of Torah-inspired music filled the room with an energy that was palpable. Each note he sang seemed to draw everyone deeper into the moment, elevating the entire gathering to a spiritual height. His voice, full of warmth and sincerity, resonated with the deep emotions of the night, perfectly complementing the profound accomplishment being celebrated. The melodies brought joy to the hearts of the young scholars and their families, and the infectious enthusiasm Rabbi Levine brought with him made the siyum not just an intellectual celebration but a deeply emotional and spiritual experience. It was clear that his music was not merely a performance, but a channel for connecting everyone present to the holiness of the event and the beauty of the Torah they had just completed.

Rabbi Newman, the architect of the V’haarev Na program, has not only built a platform for these boys to succeed academically but has also created a space where the Torah is experienced as something alive and dynamic. His presence at the siyum underscored the deep connection he has to his students, and his mentorship was palpable in the pride and joy seen in the boys’ faces as they celebrated their accomplishments.

The rebbeim who have guided them on this journey played a central role in fostering this love for Torah. These rebbeim—who have spent hundreds of hours teaching, mentoring, and nurturing their students—are the unsung heroes of the evening. The Talmud teaches us that “a teacher’s reward is greater than that of the student” (Berachos 7a), and last night, it was clear that the fruits of their labour were on full display. It was their commitment to the boys, their ability to inspire, and their unwavering belief in the potential of each student that allowed this siyum to take place. As the boys stood together to recite the final words of Meseches Sukkah, their voices resonated with the love and reverence they have for their rebbeim, who have not only taught them the laws of the Sukkah but have also instilled in them a deep, abiding love for Torah itself.

The relationship between a rebbe and his talmidim is one that has been revered in Jewish tradition for millennia. The Talmud tells us that “the words of the wise are like goads” (Koheles Rabba 7:8), and last night, it was clear that the guidance and encouragement of these rebbeim had pricked the hearts of these young men, urging them to pursue greater heights in their Torah study and personal growth.

One cannot help but feel that this siyum is part of something far greater than just a one-time event. It is a testament to the vitality of Jewish education in Johannesburg and the broader Jewish community. It reflects the remarkable growth of Torah scholarship among the youth, the success of dedicated educators, and the deep roots of Torah that are being cultivated for future generations.

What also struck me was the humility and sincerity of these young scholars. They are not simply “finishing a tractate” for the sake of pride or recognition. Rather, they are growing in their understanding of how every word of Torah connects to a higher purpose. As they completed Meseches Sukkah, it was clear that they were not just celebrating an academic victory — they were acknowledging the sacredness of the Torah and its ability to transform them.

The teachings of the great Jewish philosophers resonate in moments like these. As Rav Chaim Volozhin writes in Nefesh HaChaim, the study of Torah is not merely an intellectual pursuit but a path to drawing closer to the Divine. The boys at this siyum embodied this ideal with every word of Torah they spoke. They understood that their learning is not only for themselves, but also for the world, as the Talmud teaches: “The Torah is the life of the world” (Pirkei Avos 6:1). They carry within them the light of Torah, and through their love and dedication, they share that light with all who are around them.

In the years ahead, I know these 28 teenagers will continue to grow, not just in their Torah learning but in their character and commitment to a life of mitzvos and kedusha. Their passion for Torah will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to witness this siyum. And as they embark on the next stages of their Jewish journeys, I am confident that their love for Torah will only deepen, and the rebbeim who have guided them will continue to be a source of strength and inspiration for many years to come.

May we all draw inspiration from these young scholars and their commitment to Torah, and may their love for learning continue to grow, lighting the way for future generations.