As part of the economic campaign led by the defense establishment against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and on the recommendation of the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing of Israel, Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday imposed sanctions on 24 key customers of the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which belongs to Hezbollah, following the declaration of the association as a terrorist organization linked to Hezbollah.

The customers who were sanctioned deposited significant amounts with the association, which directly finances Hezbollah's activities, among other things, for the purchase of weapons, granting loans and paying salaries to terrorists.

Attorney Paul Landes, the Head of the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing of Israel, said that "the sanctions imposed today by the Minister of Defense will assist in locating and disrupting the international financial activity of these entities and entities associated with them."

Minister Katz added, "We will not allow Hezbollah and its supporters to continue financing terrorism against the State of Israel. The economic sanctions I imposed today are part of the effort to dismantle the terrorist networks and harm those who provide them with economic oxygen. This is a clear and unambiguous message: We will reach anyone who supports terrorism - on any front and in any way."