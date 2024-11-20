The Jordanian Air Force has begun delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, using helicopters for the first time.

The eight helicopters delivered the aid, which included 720 boxes of food, medical equipment, and hygiene equipment.

The defense establishment stated that the move was carried out in accordance with the guidance of the political echelon, and as part of the effort and commitment to increase the amount and routes of aid to the Gaza Strip, in coordination with the IDF, the Southern Command, the Gaza Division and the Land Crossings Authority in the Ministry of Defense.