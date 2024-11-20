IDF Chief of Staff LTG Herzi Halevi conducted a tour and a situational assessment with the 98th Division in southern Lebanon.

He was joined by the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the Commanding Officer of the 98th Division, BG Guy Levy and additional commanders.

“Our mission here is clear—to return the residents of northern Israel to their homes safely. The enemy poses a threat on Metula and targets Kiryat Shmona, and you are here, operating with determination and professionalism with substantial achievements, to ensure the safe return of the residents of the towns of Metula, Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am, and Kfar Yuval to their homes, and that’s important," Halevi stated.

He added: "Every infrastructure, like the weapons storage facility you showed here, and every anti-tank missile and surface-to-surface rocket post that is destroyed brings us closer to our goal—heavily damaging Hezbollah.

Regarding the cooperation with the Air Force, he turned to IAF commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, and said: "Tomer, I do not know when, in the history of the Air Force, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force met with commanding officers of divisions in the battlefield, at—to my knowledge—the furthest point we’ve entered in Lebanon, away from the border. This does not demonstrate some sort of curiosity but shows professionalism and partnership. It indicates the presence of Air Force staff, which I see in my operational approvals every day. I’m very aware of your needs, the details, and understanding of how we do things correctly, and I think we have jumped to a very, very significant level in this matter. We need to continue to do things correctly, accurately, and professionally. This will give us the confidence to go further forward."