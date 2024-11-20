Today (Wednesday), USAID announced seven new programs to foster peace between Palestinian Arabs and Israelis, which it stated "will strengthen and expand the network of peacebuilding organizations under the People-to-People Partnership for Peace Fund."

"The new programs focus on empowering youth as future leaders in reconciliation; equipping women as changemakers and peacebuilders; and training and connecting civil society to advance peace in their communities. Through the Nita M. Lowey Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, or MEPPA, USAID advances peaceful coexistence, dialogue, and reconciliation between Palestinians and Israelis," USAID said.

"USAID programs under MEPPA help address common challenges and mutual priorities such as health care, economic growth and entrepreneurship, women’s empowerment, technology, and the environment. MEPPA partners represent a diverse range of Israeli and Palestinian civil society organizations – all of which are more committed than ever to addressing existing divides and fostering a belief in a shared future," it said.

The U.S. Congress enacted MEPPA in 2020 and authorized $50 million each year for five years. To date, MEPPA has given 29 awards for the purpose of bringing together Palestinian Arabs and Israelis through mutual cooperation.