A short exchange in a Central Israeli supermarket revealed new facts about the welfare of families who lost their main breadwinners in battle.

Three weeks after Sarit’s* husband was killed in a burning army tank, a close friend Deborah met her in the supermarket. Rina watched Sarit bite her lips and scrutinize the prices of pasta brands, and Rina grew concerned, knowing this was unlike Sarit.

Sarit swallowed hard and said, “I never used to be like this. I have to be much more careful about our finances since my husband was killed.”

Deborah pointed out that many women mourning their husbands are struggling financially but are too embarrassed to reach out for help. Shomrei Yisroel is raising much-needed funds for 84 women whose husbands were killed in battle, giving $10,000 each to pay for necessities including bills, food, and household expenses.

“They are currently in the first few weeks after their husbands are killed and are facing bills and household expenses that they’ve never dealt with alone. We’re aiming to raise funds as soon as possible to support the families in the first few months. They sacrificed their husbands for our safety this is the least we can do to support them.”

81 out of 84 funds still need to be completed. Readers can support a newly widowed woman by contributing to a women's fund on the crowdfunding page.

