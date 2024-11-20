Four Arab youths from Shu'afat were arrested over the past several weeks on suspicion of hurling firebombs, explosives, and rocks at security forces.

Over the past few days, police officers from the Jerusalem District arrested two additional suspects, and some of the suspects have been indicted.

Recently, police conducted an investigation into a number of violations of order, some of which took place near the Shu'afat checkpoint in recent weeks. In all of the attacks against Border Police officers, no one was injured and no damage was caused. However, the officers were forced to use means of removing violators of order.

The investigation showed that the terrorists were between the ages of 14 and 15, operated in a systematic fashion, and were involved in a number of instances of violations of order, riots, and clashes with security forces while attempting to cause them harm.

Over the past several days, two suspects aged 17 and 22 were arrested; their arrests have been extended to allow for the completion of the investigation.