US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator.

“America is facing a Healthcare Crisis, and there may be no Physician more qualified and capable than Dr. Oz to Make America Healthy Again. He is an eminent Physician, Heart Surgeon, Inventor, and World-Class Communicator, who has been at the forefront of healthy living for decades. Dr. Oz will work closely with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to take on the illness industrial complex, and all the horrible chronic diseases left in its wake,” Trump said in a statement announcing the move.

“Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country’s budget. Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country. He will also cut waste and fraud within our Country’s most expensive Government Agency, which is a third of our Nation’s Healthcare spend, and a quarter of our entire National Budget,” he added.

Oz rose to fame as a frequent guest of Oprah Winfrey, and eventually launched his own syndicated daytime TV talk show, “The Dr. Oz Show”, in 2009. The show was widely popular, won several daytime Emmy awards and reached millions of viewers.

In 2018, Trump appointed Oz to the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. He reappointed Oz to the position in 2020.