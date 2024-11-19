Hostage survivor, Yelena Troufanov, participated on Tuesday evening in the rally "Singing Together for Their Return," at the hostages Square, in honor of the birthday of her son Sasha, who is still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists.

“Tonight, instead of standing here, I would have preferred to celebrate his 29th birthday,” says Yelena sadly. “It was supposed to be a happy and festive day, but Sasha still hasn't returned. This is already the second birthday he is marking in captivity. I have been waiting for him for over a year. Waiting to hug my only son. Sasha is my heart, my soul, my entire life. Without him, I have no life.”

She referred to both of Sasha's videos that were published last week. "I am very happy to see him, but it was very difficult for me to see him in this condition. I know my Sasha, I know his gaze. My son is a strong man, but I could see the suffering and despair in his eyes."

Yelena was released from Hamas captivity, along with her mother Irina Tati and Sapir Cohen, Sasha's partner. Her husband Vitali was murdered on October 7th.