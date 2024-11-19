Protest activists Brig. Gen. (res.) Ofer Doron, Amir Sadeh and Itay Yaffe are suspected of firing flares at the Prime Minister's home in Caesarea last Saturday. Their detention was extended until Thursday.

Brigadier General Doron claimed that they had no intention of harming Netanyahu in person or his house. "I had no intention of harming the prime minister, his family or his home in Caesarea. This was a stupid prank, which I'm really sorry for – we really had no intention beyond that."

People close to the three claimed on Channel 12 News that they "came to Caesarea with the intention of holding a 'closing ceremony' for demonstrations that took place there over a long period of time, based on the understanding that the prime minister was not in his Caesarea home."

"They realized that there was no point in continuing to demonstrate in Caesarea. They wanted to end the protest with a symbolic incident – nothing more than that. They checked everything and launched the flare, thinking that there was no danger. Luck was not on their side. Apparently, the wind caused one flare to drift towards the house. It was just bad luck, and in the end, one of the flares – which was already partially extinguished – fell into Netanyahu's yard. They didn't mean it," the insider added.

The flares were fired on Saturday night at around 7:30 P.M., close to the Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea, and landed in the yard of the house. The prime minister and his family were not at home at the time of the incident, which resulted in a joint investigation by the Israel Security Agency and Israel Police.