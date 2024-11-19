Kamala Harris supporters can move to Italy for just one Euro. Heads of the Italian village of Ollolai in Sardinia, have made an offer that "anyone who is disappointed by the results of the US election" can move to the picturesque village and buy a house starting at only one Euro.

However, these are mostly dilapidated houses that require extensive renovations. In order to lure Americans who are disappointed by Trump's election as president, village leaders have even launched a new website for immigrants from the US, listing homes for sale for just one euro and trying to persuade Trump's opponents to move to Sardinia.

Are you worn out by world politics? Looking to adopt a more balanced lifestyle while striving to achieve new opportunities? It's time to start building your European getaway in Sardinia's amazing paradise," the website reads.

In an interview with CNN, the head of the village, Francesco Colombo, spoke about the new initiative and the hope that those "disappointed in the US elections" will find refuge in the small village. The number of residents living in the village has dramatically declined in recent years, and Colombo hopes that immigrants from the US who support Harris will accept the attractive offer.

“The village remains half empty, we still have about 100 unoccupied cheap homes potentially on sale, ready to move in. We have mapped and listed them all, and photos will soon be online for buyers to see.”

"The site was created to attract US voters following the presidential election. I love America and am convinced that Americans are the best people to help revive our community. Of course, we can't ban people from other countries from applying, but we will focus on Americans and will offer them an accelerated process. We are betting on them to help us revive the village, they are our trump card," Colombo said.

He also said that he has set up a special team that will help potential buyers with the immigration process, so that they can forget about their disappointment from the US elections.