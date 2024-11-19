Families living in a building undergoing reconstruction (according to the Tama 38 national outline plan) in Ashdod, described disturbing incidents that occurred last night in the building where they live.

According to the residents, one of the apartments in the building is used to house illegal workers, and the situation came to a head last night, when four workers climbed into one of the apartments through the balcony.

"My wife was putting the kids to bed," one resident recounted, "and suddenly, she was shocked to see four people watching her from the balcony of her own home. Since the wall between the house and the balcony had been breached, they were inside our house."

He said his wife started screaming and the men fled up a ladder to the apartment above them. "We called the police, begged for a patrol car to come, but it never came. Later, the policemen explained to me that there wasn't much they could do. ‘File a complaint,' they told me. I asked, 'And then what,' and they admitted: 'The case will be closed.'"

Residents of the building say they have contacted the landlord several times, but he claims he is not aware of the problem. "We are considering moving out of the building," says another resident, "Living so close is disturbing in normal times, and certainly in these days of rising tensions."

Police response has not yet been received.