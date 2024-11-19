A Soldier’s Story: “This Saved My Life”

“My name is Oren. A few months ago, we were on a high-risk mission in Gaza. We had to move through narrow alleyways, avoiding booby traps and enemy fire. Every step felt like it could be our last.”

That was when we got our first GoPro cameras.

“After the mission, we reviewed the footage. We could see exactly where we made mistakes—where we lingered too long in the open, or where we failed to take cover properly.

On the next mission, we implemented those lessons. We were faster, more coordinated. And most importantly—no one got hurt.

This technology saved lives. It can save more.”

Shomrei Yisroel is currently raising funds to provide GoPro cameras to 2,000 soldiers in Gaza and Lebanon. The first batch of GoPros proved to be invaluable in improving mission tactics, and now even more soldiers are requesting them.

The story shared here is a dramatized account inspired by the real-life experiences of many soldiers who have used GoPros to improve their safety and operational effectiveness.

