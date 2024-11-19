When Dafna* looks at the news, she cries heartfelt tears. She used to be a regular news binger, who shook her head at each article and moved on. Now, when she reads about successful army operations and failed raids, she only sees the unfathomable sacrifices of the soldiers.

Dafna just lost her husband of 10 years when he was killed in action. She spoke passionately about the sacrifice of the soldiers and their families for the safety of the country. The soldiers who were died in burning tanks had a life ahead of them that they will never see, descendants who will never be born, and children who they will never watch grow up.

A Shomrei Yisroel representative shared that his was the trigger behind the widows' fund.a shared. “This fund was started to show grieving widows that we care. They gave up their husbands to keep our country safe, and we’ll never forget that. We care that they will never see their husbands again and that they will have to bring up their children alone.”

Funds are being raised via Shomrei Yisroel to give each of 84 widows $10,000 to pay for what she needs - food, bills, and household expenses. $840,000 is needed to reach every mourning woman. Readers can donate towards a widow’s fund by visiting the fund page here.

DONATE TOWARDS A WIDOW’S FUND