A hiker who fell from a cliff near the Ramon Crater in Mitzpeh Ramon was recovered Tuesday by the Fire and Rescue Service's Lehava Unit.

Upon his extraction from the area, the victim was brought to medical teams at the site, but the teams were forced to declare his death.

Management of the incident has been passed to Israel Police for further investigations.

Spokesman for the Be'er Sheva police station, Nati Yaakov, said, "This is a difficult event. The forces worked quickly and professionally to extract the trapped individual, but unfortunately he did not survive his injuries."

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation by the authorities.