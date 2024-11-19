The network of parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses continues to expand with the launch of the Portugal Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus this week. This milestone brings the total number of pro-Israel parliamentary caucuses worldwide to 54. The caucuses are coordinated by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), which works to build political support for Israel through Faith-based diplomacy.

The network began in 2004 with the establishment of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, aimed at strengthening ties between the Israeli parliament and Christian leaders worldwide. In 2006, the U.S. Congress created the first “sister caucus,” the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, which remains the largest bipartisan pro-Israel caucus in the U.S. Congress. Since then, the network has expanded to parliaments across six continents, providing a formal and influential platform for nations to deepen their relations with Israel.

The opening of the Portugal Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus was especially significant in the wake of the October 7th massacre, underscoring the importance of strengthening global support for the Jewish state. The caucus launch provided a crucial opportunity to bolster international ties at a time when solidarity with Israel is more critical than ever.

The Portugal caucus is bipartisan, led by representatives from two major political parties: Liana Reis of the Social Democratic Party, and Pedra Frazão of the Chega Party. Their diverse representation reflects a broad consensus on the importance of fostering a strong, positive relationship with Israel.

Following the launch, Pedro Frazão, Co-Chair of the Israel Allies Caucus Portugal, stated: “In Portugal, we stand with the Jewish people, who will no longer accept being unjustly blamed or targeted. Israel's political commitment guarantees the security and dignity of Jews worldwide. As a sovereign state, Israel ensures that no Jewish person will be left unprotected or without a homeland. Israel's existence is a deliberate choice, embodying the strength and resilience of the Jewish people and their right to self-defense. This is not just symbolic—it is a steadfast promise to protect every Jew's right to live in peace and security.”

“The Jewish people will no longer tolerate being the scapegoat of humanity, targeted as a lightning rod for social frustration. Israel stands as the guarantor that no Jew will ever be without defense or a home. That's why it's crucial to build networks that support and protect Israel. It is especially significant that the IAF is now active in Portugal, further strengthening this global effort." said Madelena Barata, director of the Portugal Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus.

MK Sharren Haskel, deputy Foreign Minister, who attended the launch event in Lisbon shared "I view interpersonal diplomacy as a critical tool for building global support for Israel. By attending the launch of the Portugal Israel Allies Caucus in Lisbon, we sent a powerful message of solidarity between our nations. At a time when support for Israel is more vital than ever, this initiative broadcasts the voices of parliamentarians who stand with Israel. I thank the members of the caucus for their commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship, reinforcing our shared values, and contributing to Israel’s security." This was Haskel's first trip abroad since being appointed Deputy Minister.

“IAF Europe is evolving into a movement, acting as a diplomatic 'Iron Dome' protecting Israel from international lawfare. Our mission is to shift politicians from anti-Israel rhetoric to fact-based dialogue. With our 20th European caucus now in Portugal, we expand our reach across Europe and look forward to strengthening partnerships.” said Leo van Doesburg, Executive Director of IAF Europe.

“What began 20 years ago, designed to engage Christian supporters of Israel has now grown into a global network that spans six continents, 54 countries, and includes over 1,500 parliamentarians. Faith-based diplomacy is the greatest tool in Israel's diplomatic arsenal, and the new Portugal caucus is a powerful addition to this network.” remarked IAF President Josh Reinstein.

With the launch of the Portugal Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, the Israel Allies Foundation continues to build on its mission of strengthening international ties and promoting the truth about Israel around the world.