At the European Jewish Association (EJA) annual conference and symposium marking the remembrance of Kristallnacht, EJA Chairman, Rabbi Menachem Margolin, issued a powerful call to European governments to declare an urgent six-month emergency period to address the alarming rise in antisemitism.

Gathering politicians, mayors, university leaders, and experts, the symposium tackled the dual challenge of rising antisemitism and Holocaust denial in European universities and education systems. Discussions ranged from the conflation of anti-Zionism with antisemitism to the safety of Jewish communities and students. The emotional resonance of being at Auschwitz underscored the urgency of Rabbi Margolin’s call to action.

Reflecting the sense of crisis, EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin, in his opening remarks, called on European Governments to declare an urgent six month antisemitism emergency period with much tougher laws on hate speech and incitement, regulated public events/protests, and increased security provision for Jewish areas.

Rabbi Margolin said, "I am very aware that six million murdered Jews would be horrified that while Europe’s Politicians say, 'Never Again,' Europe is, in fact, heading down the darkest path, again."

"We have already long passed the stage of warnings and prophecies. Today, Jews are openly attacked in the streets with impunity. The perpetrators are given the lightest of sentences, if at all. Freedom of speech is being abused daily to incite murder, hate and division. It is directly fueling the fire of antisemitism."

The European Jewish Association is now urging the European Union and its member states to declare an immediate six-month period of emergency on antisemitism. This period would entail a heightened level of protection for Jewish communities across Europe, reflecting the nature of the emergency.

This protection includes the enactment of special security measures, such as ensuring that there is proper and meaningful regulation of public events, including the banning and penalizing of expressions that are antisemitic in nature and that incite. Emergency designation should also see increased police presence in Jewish areas, the requirement of pre-authorization and an enforceable code for conduct and language at public demonstrations, and the appointment of dedicated judicial resources, all of which must meet European legal frameworks.

"By adopting these enhanced precautions for an initial six month period, we seek not only to safeguard Jewish communities but to uphold core European values. Every Jewish community on the frontline is awaiting the worst and wondering when a real European Political response will come. Now is the time," the EJA stated.

Discussing the rise of Antisemitism in education across Europe, Professor Christer Mattson, an expert in radicalization, highlighted the critical role education plays in countering prejudice.

"Antisemitism isn’t about Jews; it’s about the fantasies of antisemites. Jews are painted as whatever the antisemite needs—communist, capitalist, colonialist, you name it. This isn’t new; it’s history repeating itself," he said. "We must teach young people to understand intolerance, or they will grow up speaking the language of hate."

Professor Mattson’s sentiments were echoed by MP Petros Pappas of Greece, who called for modernized Holocaust education that bridges past atrocities with today’s challenges: "Education must address polarization and foster a sense of shared European identity," he said.

Another growing concern discussed at the symposium was the hostility faced by Jewish students on European university campuses. Emilie Zerbib, President of the French Union of Jewish Students, shared her experience at Sciences Po: "Antisemitism was legitimized by public figures hosted by the university. We, as Jewish students, were told we are no longer welcome. It is clear that this is no longer about Israel or politics — it’s about silencing Jewish voices altogether."

King’s College London student Aurele Tobelem expressed frustration at universities’ failure to protect Jewish students, adding, "It’s appalling that I have to defend the basic right of Zionist students to express their beliefs without fear. If anti-Zionism is a protected belief, then so must Zionism — it is integral to Jewish identity."

Panelists urged universities to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism to establish clear frameworks for tackling hate speech on campuses.

Budapest Mayor Gergely Karácsony reflected on the lessons of history and the importance of standing against hatred.

"The opposite of love is not hate — it is indifference," Karácsony said. "And indifference cannot be allowed to take root in Europe. The best answer to antisemitism is building inclusive societies where hatred has no place."

German MP Frank Müller-Rosentritt called for more intensive Holocaust education, including mandatory visits to concentration camps: "Young people must experience the reality of history to challenge their prejudices. Antisemitism is not freedom of speech — it is hate speech."

The symposium also explored strategies to integrate Jewish culture into the social fabric of European cities. Burkhard Jung, Mayor of Leipzig, shared his city’s approach, explaining, "We promote and normalize Jewish life as part of Leipzig’s identity. The fight against antisemitism starts with making Jewish culture a visible and celebrated part of our society."

Sara Wettergren, Malmo’s Councilor for Education, discussed interfaith initiatives involving rabbis, priests, and imams speaking at schools. She shared, "We’ve worked to create safe spaces in schools for all children, especially after the recent surge in hate speech following global events."

The symposium concluded with a memorial dinner, honoring Holocaust victims and contemporary heroes. Daniel Sharabi, a survivor of the Nova Music Festival massacre, received the King David Award for bravery and said: "We have the right to exist, the right to rebuild, and the right to hope."

Pastor Dumisani Washington, director of the Institute for Black Solidarity with Israel, received the King Solomon Award for his unwavering support of the Jewish community. In his remarks, he drew a stark parallel between the past and present: "The Islamic Republic of Iran is the Third Reich of today. Zionism is not just a political movement — it is a testament to survival and renewal."

As the symposium closed, Rabbi Margolin’s final words resonated: "This isn’t just about the Jewish community — it’s about the very soul of Europe. We are past ‘Never Again’; we are in the moment of now. If Europe doesn’t act, history will judge us all."