US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is nominating former Wisconsin Congressman and Fox Business host Sean Duffy to serve as Secretary of Transportation in his administration.

"Sean has been a tremendous and well-liked public servant, starting his career as a District Attorney for Ashland, Wisconsin, and later elected to the US House of Representatives for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District," Trump said in a statement.

"Sean will use his experience and the relationships he has built over many years in Congress to maintain and rebuild our Nation’s Infrastructure, and fulfill our Mission of ushering in The Golden Age of Travel, focusing on Safety, Efficiency, and Innovation. Importantly, he will greatly elevate the Travel Experience for all Americans!" he added.

Duffy served in the House from 2011 to 2019, when he left upon learning that one of his children had a heart condition.

In 2022, he ruled out a run for Wisconsin governor, despite pleas from Trump to make a bid, saying he needed time to care for the needs of his family of nine children.

In his new role, Duffy would take over the department from Pete Buttigieg, who was named to lead the department in February 2021. During Trump’s first administration, Elaine Chao headed the agency before stepping down after the January 6, 2021, riots on the Capitol.