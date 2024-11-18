Samaria Regional Council governor Yossi Dagan, responded this evening (Monday) to the decision of the Biden administration to impose sanctions against the Amana construction company and additional Israelis. Dagan committed to working with the incoming government to cancel the sanctions and expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Netanyahu's silence in the face of the sanctions.

Dagan criticized the Biden administration, stating "The decision to impose sanctions on the Amana company - this is the swan song of the Biden administration. It is an act hostile and cynical towards the only democracy in the Middle East, a government that dares to extort its strategic partner, the state of Israel, which is fighting for its survival, through denial of armaments, now dares to attack the bodies and organizations of the State of Israel."

"Both those who love Israel and those who hate Israel both understand well that there is not one ounce of substantive consideration here, it's all cynical politics, this is a transparent attempt by Biden and Harris to embarrass the elected president Trump," Dagan accuses.

"We will work with all our might to throw these decisions to the trash can of history, immediately after the inauguration of the new president and government."

"The silence of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, when the citizens of the country and Israeli organizations are harmed in this way, is unacceptable. The role of the Israeli Prime Minister in this situation is to stand firm against the intolerable attack on the sovereignty of the State of Israel and against this ruthless and indiscriminate harm to official bodies and organizations in the state. The people expect to see the Prime Minister fight against the sanctions. Amana was building before Harris and Biden, and it will be and will build long after these two cynical politicians are forgotten by the world."

Last June, Canada announced the imposition of sanctions against Israelis defined as "perpetrators of violence, extreme settlers".

The Canadian sanctions list includes right-wing activists, among them: Bentzi Gupstein, Daniela Weiss, Elisha Yered, Shalom Zicherman, Eli Federman, Meir Ettinger, and Eynon Tangil.

Additionally, sanctions were also imposed against the Amana company, which has been active in Judea and Samaria since 1979, the Hilltop Youth, Lehava, and private farms.

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, Israel Ganz, responded: "In its last days, the outgoing American administration chooses to strengthen the axis of evil and weaken Israel, acting against liberty, against justice, against the Bible, against Israel. We will win!"