Protests in Berlin on the eve of the New Year

Berlin Police Chief Barbara Slowik warned of risks to Jews and members of the gay community in certain areas of the city where residents of Arab descent live, in an interview with Berliner Zeitung.

Since October 7, 2023, the Berlin police have opened more than 6,200 investigations related to antisemitism and incitement.

"There are areas where I would advise people who wear a kippah or are outspoken members of the gay community to be more careful," Slowik said. "In some areas, open antisemitism is more evident, sometimes stemming from sympathy for terrorist groups,” but she stressed that she “does not want to label a particular group as criminal."

Slowik added: "Although violent crime rates against Jews in Berlin are low, any such crime is one too many. I understand the fear and worry in the community."

Slowik's statements raise concerns about the security situation in Berlin, especially in light of the increase in antisemitism and incitement since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.