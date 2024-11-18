Fallen Reservists Get International Spotlight

A mission to help widows of Israeli reservists killed this year has garnered international attention. The movement began after their wives expressed an urgent need for support.

“My best friend lost her husband in Lebanon. She can’t even decide what to eat for breakfast because the grief is so overwhelming. The knowledge that hundreds of people genuinely care about their loss means the world to them.”

Jews worldwide are contributing to raise funds for 84 women who lost their husbands in Lebanon and Gaza. Funds are being raised via Shomrei Yisroel to give each widow $10,000 to pay for what she needs - food, bills, and household expenses.

“We can never give them their husbands back, but giving them financial support will go such a long way. It’s not just the funds, it’s the fact that hundreds of people genuinely care about their loss, and appreciate their unfathomable sacrifice for our country’s safety. This is our chance to give back.”

$840,000 is needed to reach every mourning woman. Readers can donate towards a widow’s fund by visiting the fund page here.

