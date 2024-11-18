The 226th Reserve Brigade, under the command of the 146th Division, is continuing to conduct limited, localized, targeted ground raids in southern Lebanon to remove threats to communities in northern Israel.

During the raids, the troops scanned mountainous areas where Hezbollah concealed dozens of its combat compounds both above and below ground. The troops also located multi-barrel launchers, mortars, rocket caches, and military equipment used in Hezbollah's attacks against Israel over the past year.

In one of the scans, the soldiers located and dismantled extensive underground terrorist infrastructure, where Hezbollah stored weapons and established living quarters and a kitchen stocked with food supplies

The troops are continuing to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon that Hezbollah used to plan and execute attacks against Israel.