National Unity Party Chairman MK Benny Gantz detailed in a video published on Monday the basic condition that would allow the residents of northern Israel to return home.

"The basic condition that would allow the residents of northern Israel to return home is the IDF's freedom to operate against any violation by Hezbollah or other terror organizations," Gantz opened.

He added that "the IDF's great achievements must lead to any arrangement in Lebanon being the basis for the security reality in the years to come. This is the only way to be able to return the residents to the north safely, and this is the only way to restore their trust."

Gantz concluded: "In southern Lebanon, we must work like in Area A (of Palestinian-controlled Judea and Samaria): if the Lebanese government doesn't act, the IDF will act forcefully."

Lebanon is expected to submit its response to the American ceasefire proposal on Monday to the US Ambassador in Beirut.

US special envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to visit the region on Tuesday to finalize the details of the agreement.