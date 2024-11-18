North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called on the country’s military to enhance its warfighting capabilities, Reuters reported, citing North Korea’s state media outlet KCNA.

His remarks came after Pyongyang reportedly sent thousands of troops to Russia, further intensifying global scrutiny.

Kim addressed a gathering of battalion commanders and political instructors in Pyongyang on Friday, emphasizing the need to bolster the nation’s political and military strength. He urged the military to improve its efficiency to ensure preparedness for potential conflict, according to KCNA.

The North Korean leader warned that escalating tensions with the United States and its allies, including South Korea, had pushed the situation on the Korean peninsula to "the worst phase in history," describing the region as "the world's biggest hotspot."

“He ardently called upon all the participants to go all out for bringing about substantial and fundamental improvement in improving their capabilities for fighting an actual war,” KCNA reported.

The speech coincides with growing international criticism of the deepening military ties between North Korea and Russia. According to officials in Washington, Seoul, and Kyiv, more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently signed into law a partnership treaty with North Korea. The treaty includes a mutual defense provision which stipulates that the countries will come to each other's aid in case of an armed attack.

In addition to its cooperation with Russia, North Korea has upped its rhetoric in recent months and has also staged dozens of launches of missiles this year.

Last week, Kim instructed the initiation of "mass production" for kamikaze-style drones, following his personal observation of testing procedures.

Two weeks ago, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the East Sea, just days after it announced it tested an intercontinental ballistic missile , prompting condemnation from the South, the United States and Japan.

In mid-September, North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles.

In July, the country tested a new tactical ballistic missile capable of carrying a 4.5-ton super-large warhead.