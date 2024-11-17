Haredi rabbi to draft recipients: 'You can be defectors; it's a mitzvah'

Dean of the Slabodka Yeshiva Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, a leader in the Lithuanian (non-Hasidic) community, told his yeshiva students who received draft orders, that it is a mitzvah to defect from the IDF.

“You are defectors. You are allowed to be defectors. It is a mitzvah to be defectors because you must be yeshiva students in the Land of Israel,” said Rabbi Hirsch to his students.

Rabbi Hirsch added: "Our existence in the Land of Israel depends on you, on your learning and rising up in your Torah studies and your fear of God, in your virtues and mutual kindness – the entire existence of the Land of Israel depends on this."

Addressing the students, he said, "These goals justify that you may defect from army service. They want to destroy the Land of Israel. That's their unintentional goal. They don't understand, but in fact, that's what they do. If, God forbid, they succeed in their goals, to empty the world of Torah from Torah, they will bring destruction to the Land of Israel."