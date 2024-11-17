As part of a series of interviews about war heroes from Samaria, Revital Shamir, the widow of Motti, who was killed in battle with Hamas terrorists on Simchat Torah last year, spoke with Arutz Sheva – Israel National News.

"On Simcha Torah morning, Lavi, our son, woke us up and asked Motti to play with him," Revital recalls the start of that bitter day. "Motti was very tired and told him to play with the dog. Suddenly, I realized that there was an alert from the first response squad. From the moment we moved to Havat Yair, Motti was part of the first response squad."

She continues: "Within a second he said that there were two Golani battalions in the south and he left. He put on his uniform and got his vest and helmet. His mother said to him: 'Motti, no one called you. Where are you going? You have a pregnant wife, you have a four-and-a-half-year-old son,' and he replied: 'Mom, you don't understand anything. You don't understand anything.'"

She continues to tell about her husband's last day. "He rushed south and on the way heard that whoever had not passed Beit Kama should not continue driving. Motti didn’t listen and continued driving and joined another officer. They got closer, and when they started encountering terrorists, he commanded an improvised force with other officers who were on their way to Kissufim. When they felt that they had managed to take control of what was happening in the area and another military force arrived, they headed towards Kibbutz Reim. The terrorists were shooting at them. Motti managed to rescue a soldier who was stuck in the safe room without a weapon."

מוטי שמיר צילום: דובר צה"ל

"He got shrapnel in his face and eyes and kept fighting. When he was wounded in the shoulder, he gave the vest and helmet to other officers who did not have any. When Motti retreated, he was shot in the back and fell instantly. Later, when they cleared out this house, they found a hostage there. We are constantly looking for small miracles to be grateful for. Even when he died in that house, he managed to save lives," Revital shares.

It is clear to Shamir that her husband displayed supreme heroism. "Even if we turn the clock back and do it all over again, Motti would do the same and I would let him go. For our entire lives, we have chosen to live on a mission for the people of Israel. It is not symbolic that Motti was killed during this war in a kibbutz called 'Reim,' because the value of friendship [Reim in Hebrew] was one of the main goals that directed him in life."

Shamir says that, "Motti was a simple man. He was humble; he never looked for fame. He knew that he had to be where he was needed, in all his positions in the army, and even if he didn't choose a role, he felt that it was given to him because the army needed him."

"Motti's message, with which I wake up every morning and I want everyone to ask themselves, is what am I doing for society. We all must try to create unity among our people. That is all we need. I wish each of us would take something from Motti and from his great love for his family and his country, the Land of Israel, for which unfortunately he also sacrificed his life," she concludes.