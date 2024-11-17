We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.

אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.

To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here

Parashat Vayera

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nachshon Vered

In Parashat Vayera, Akeidat Yitzchak, according to Chazal is the place of the Mizbeach of the Beit Hamikdash.



Question

Does the site of the mizbeach have significance for Am Yisrael or also relevant to the entire world?



Answer

While the Beit Hamikdash is unique to Am Yisrael as a result of the Akeidat Yitzchak, the mizbeach has universal significance since it has its own inherent sanctity from the beginning of time.

To view all the Midrash Lessons, Click Here

Mechilta d’Rebbi Shimon bar Yoḥai 13:5

Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon

The Land of Israel is described as a “Land flowing with ‘chalav’ and 'dvash'.



Question

What is the meaning of 'chalav' ?

Is 'chalav' a praise of the produce of the land or of the animals of the land?



Answer

Commentaries on the Midrash and Tanach explain the praise is on the produce (grapes). The east side of the Jordan is praised for producing animal "milk" while the west side is praised for wine (grapes).

Location of the Week

Location: Yam Hamelach (Dead Sea) Subject: Yam Hamelach

Written by: David Magence