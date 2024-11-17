We pray for the speedy recovery of the wounded and Hashem's protection for the soldiers and citizens of Israel.
אנו מתפללים להחלמה מהירה של הפצועים ולשמירתם של ה' על חיילי ואזרחי ישראל.
To view all the Torah Lessons, Click Here
Parashat Vayera
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nachshon Vered
Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon Written by: Nachshon Vered
In Parashat Vayera, Akeidat Yitzchak, according to Chazal is the place of the Mizbeach of the Beit Hamikdash.
Question
Does the site of the mizbeach have significance for Am Yisrael or also relevant to the entire world?
Answer
While the Beit Hamikdash is unique to Am Yisrael as a result of the Akeidat Yitzchak, the mizbeach has universal significance since it has its own inherent sanctity from the beginning of time.
Question
Does the site of the mizbeach have significance for Am Yisrael or also relevant to the entire world?
Answer
While the Beit Hamikdash is unique to Am Yisrael as a result of the Akeidat Yitzchak, the mizbeach has universal significance since it has its own inherent sanctity from the beginning of time.
To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here
To view all the Midrash Lessons, Click Here
Mechilta d’Rebbi Shimon bar Yoḥai 13:5
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
Presented By: Avrum Leeder Written by: Yaakov Karmon
The Land of Israel is described as a “Land flowing with ‘chalav’ and 'dvash'.
Question
What is the meaning of 'chalav' ?
Is 'chalav' a praise of the produce of the land or of the animals of the land?
Answer
Commentaries on the Midrash and Tanach explain the praise is on the produce (grapes). The east side of the Jordan is praised for producing animal "milk" while the west side is praised for wine (grapes).
To watch the Midrash Lesson, Click Here
Location of the Week
Location: Yam Hamelach (Dead Sea) Subject: Yam Hamelach
Written by: David Magence
Location: Yam Hamelach (Dead Sea) Subject: Yam Hamelach
Written by: David Magence
Sedom and Amora (Sodom and Gemora in English) were located along the shore of the Dead Sea. Lot chose Sedom because it was a very fertile area before Hashem destroyed Sedom and Amora.
Three Neviim (Yoel [Perek 4 Posuk 18],Yechezkel [Perek 47 Pesukim 8-12], Zecharia [Perek 14 Posuk 8]) prophesized that in the Final Redemption, water will flow from the Beit Hamikdash to the Dead Sea, turning the water from the saltiest body of water in the world to a fresh water lake, with all kinds of fish flourishing in it and all types of fruit trees growing along its shores. Thus, the Dead Sea area will be returned to its flourishing status prior to the destruction of Sedom and Amora.
Three Neviim (Yoel [Perek 4 Posuk 18],Yechezkel [Perek 47 Pesukim 8-12], Zecharia [Perek 14 Posuk 8]) prophesized that in the Final Redemption, water will flow from the Beit Hamikdash to the Dead Sea, turning the water from the saltiest body of water in the world to a fresh water lake, with all kinds of fish flourishing in it and all types of fruit trees growing along its shores. Thus, the Dead Sea area will be returned to its flourishing status prior to the destruction of Sedom and Amora.