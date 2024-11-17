Rabbi Danny Weinberger, Rabbi of a synagogue in Kochav HaShahar and Rabbi of Yeshivat Shefa, who also serves as the Rabbi of the 5067th reserve battalion, said a prayer for the peace of IDF soldiers, after the battalion left intense fighting in Lebanon.

Rabbi Weinberger read the prayer out loud to all the soldiers: “He Who blessed our forefathers Abraham, Isaac and Jacob - may He bless the fighters of the Israel Defense Force, who stand guard over our land and the cities of our God from the border of the Lebanon to the desert of Egypt, and from the Great Sea unto the approach of the Aravah, on the land, in the air, and on the sea.

May Hashem cause the enemies who rise up against us to be struck down before them. May the Holy One, Blessed is He, preserve and rescue our fighting men from every trouble and distress and from every plague and illness, and may He send blessing and success in their every endeavor. May He lead our enemies under their sway and may He grant them salvation and crown them with victory. Now let us respond: Amen.”