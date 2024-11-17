Following a situational assessment on Sunday, ISA (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar discussed the incident during which illumination flares were launched at the home of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Saturday.

"Launching flares at the home of the Prime Minister is a severe incident that is far from a legitimate form of protest," Bar stated.

"This is a dangerous escalation. The ISA is required by law to protect the leaders of the State of Israel. Per this, we worked quickly with the Israel Police to find and apprehend the suspects involved in the incident, using all means at our disposal.

We will not tolerate violent acts against government leaders. Every case will be dealt with the utmost severity," he added.

Two flares were fired on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. near the Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea and landed in the yard of the house. The Prime Minister and his family were not present at the house during the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, the police announced that three suspects, including a senior reserve officer in the IDF, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

They were transferred for a joint investigation by the ISA and Israel Police. They have been forbidden from consulting a lawyer.

A judge has forbidden the details of the investigation and the identities of the suspects from being published for 30 days to prevent interference or harm to the investigation.