A PERSONAL MESSAGE FROM R’ GROSSMAN: (Original here)

“Shalom to all those who love the Torah,

On behalf of my brother and friend I have come to request that you take part in a mitzvah [good deed] for…R’ Nosson Malul who stumbled into a terrible situation and is locked up. To our distress and sorrow he is now behind bars in Moldova, plagued by physical and mental torment. His life is in danger. It is a great mitzvah to support him and assist him, and to participate in the mitzvah of Freeing A Jewish Captive that our Sages praised extensively.

Dear Brothers! Merciful Jews who perform kindness! In these days, when we mourn the destruction of the Temple, it is written “Zion shall be redeemed with Judgment and her captives with charity.” In the merit of the mitzvah of Freeing A Jewish Captive we should merit soon the release of all our hostages and the complete Redemption…

Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Grossman shlit"a

Rabbi Yitzchok Dovid Grossman צילום: Malul family

Click here to donate now>>>

In December 2023, Nosson P. Malul, a young father of a little girl, was imprisoned in a Moldovan Airport without trial. Despite thousands of dollars already spent on legal fees, his release is still out of reach. Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman is working on urgently raising $210,000 to pay the final legal fees and fines to help get Nosson released for once and for all.

This man’s only child is a four-year-old girl, and authorities working on the case confirm that his life is currently in danger. We call on all of the Jewish people to please generously donate generously towards the release of his captivity.

CLICK HERE TO BRING NOSSON HOME>>>

Please pray for Natan Peretz Ben Tamar