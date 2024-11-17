A young Jewish man was brutally attacked by Arabs in Be'er Sheva after he "dared" to look at a Bedouin who was following a Jewish girl.

Attorney Chaim Bleicher from the Honenu legal aid organization wrote a letter to the police demanding the arrest of the Arabs who brutally attacked.

In his letter, Bleicher describes how the young man was brutally attacked: "On Friday 09/11/24, my client, who lives in Be'er Sheva, left his home on Borkhov Street towards his uncle's house."

The full appeal to the poli

"While passing through Bialik Street, my client noticed a minority member following a Jewish girl. My client stopped and checked to ensure the minority member wasn't harming the girl. At that moment, the minority member shouted at my client - 'Why are you looking, damn your mother', my client replied - 'Why are you cursing? Who looked at you?'. Suddenly, a black jeep arrived, picked up the minority member, and the vehicle sped towards my client, who panicked and began to flee the scene".

"After a short chase, the minority member and his friend caught my client and began beating him severely, with punches to the face and kicks to the back, while hurling curses and threats. After the severe beating, my client got up to leave, and the minority member shouted at him - 'The next time I see you in this city, I will kill you'", Bleicher described.

Bleicher stated: "The cruel, anti-Semitic and barbaric violence of Bedouins in the south against Jews is part of imposing terror on the loyal citizens of Israel. We demand the arrest and severe and swift prosecution of the rioters, which will leave them behind bars and prevent them from continuing to hunt and harm Jewish victims".