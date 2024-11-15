Incoming Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum visited Binyamin last month as a guest of Binyamin Regional Council Governor Yisrael Ganz. “We’re here to ensure you know we stand by you,” said Burgum. Ganz responded, "It’s time for sovereignty. We look forward to working with our good friends in the United States.”

Burgum visited the expansive Binyamin Regional Council offices before joining Ganz and his team for a view over Jerusalem and Ramallah from the town of Psagot. From there, Ganz illustrated how the communities serve as a barrier against the rise of a terrorist state that would threaten the existence of Israel.

During the visit, Burgum stated, “Judea and Samaria is Iran’s seventh front in its war against Israel. The American nation understands that Israel and the US share common values and goals, like democracy and freedom. There should be no moral confusion about which side we’re on, and we’re here to make sure you know that we stand by you. With the anniversary of the October 7 massacre approaching, I want you to know that we share in your pain. We are honored to stand here with you.” Burgum further told Ganz, following a security briefing, “Governor to Governor, I can tell you we both have responsibilities to our people.”

In recent years, Ganz has worked to strengthen regional ties with senior Republican Party officials, such as the US Ambassador to the UN Elise Stefanik, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, who Ganz also hosted in Israel, and upcoming Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and others.

Yisrael Ganz welcomed the appointments and commented, “This is a time for sovereignty. We look forward to working together with our good friends in the United States to serve the interests of the State of Israel and help promote sustainable peace in the region.”