Events in Iran could unfold at any moment. The Marxist and Islamic leftists who took part in the 1979 revolt have now positioned themselves as peace advocates, actively promoting it. Nevertheless, their primary concern is the collapse of the mullahs' regime, as they recognize that the majority of Iranians have rejected the destructive ideology of Khomeinism and the actions of the 1979 communist and Islamic terrorists who committed numerous crimes against Iran and the late Shah, resulting in their humiliation and loss of credibility in Iran's future.

Iranians are not free, living under a religious dictatorship known as the Guardianship of the Jurist. For 45 years, this historical nation has endured extreme tyranny. Life in Iran resembles slavery, marked by severe repression and exploitation, with the regime diverting all national interests towards terrorism while brutally suppressing even the mildest protests. Thousands of Iranians languish as political prisoners, and countless families have been shattered by the psychological strain imposed by this oppressive system.

Over the last four and a half decades, the mullahs' regime has acted like a serial killer, instilling fear and terror, fabricating charges, and lying, while utterly disregarding any ethical standards for the Iranians. The regime wants to fence around society so that people do not see the free world. But the nation's anger with the regime has made it easier to circumvent censorship.

It is a ludicrous joke for a Shiite mullah, who trains Islamic terrorists, to claim he represents freedom and democracy. In the lawless state of Iran, there is no security, and the nation teeters on the brink of disaster. Communication from the regime comes in the form of bullets, with no other dialogue extended to the people. Fundamentally, the mullahs’ regime harbors hostility toward both society and the nation of Iran. They have no desire for a society that is free, happy, or prosperous. A cocktail of injustice, oppression, humiliation, and destruction, coupled with pervasive false propaganda and antagonism towards the global community, has pushed Iranian society to the edge of eruption.

Corrupt and criminal elements within the Islamic Republic's regime, despite their fear of a national uprising and dread of collapse, continuously see a cohort of false, regime-backed opposition abroad attempting to sway Iranian public opinion and redirect the focus of protests. However, these efforts are unnecessary as the country deteriorates internally.

There is no national consensus, and any minor spark of conflict gravely threatens the regime's survival due to the widespread resentment and fury among the populace. No signs of loyalty or cooperation with the regime are evident among the silenced majority. Optimistically, only 10 to 15% of the 90 million people might support the regime. A brief exploration of Iranian social networks clearly reveals the deep-seated hatred the populace holds towards the illegitimate and unpopular mullahs' regime.

Despotism, autocracy, repression, censorship, and widespread poverty have plunged the country into a deep crisis and decline. Yet, the government remains proud of its military prowess—boasting missiles, drones, and a network of terrorism—and is increasingly eager to announce a nuclear capability. This ambition drives its hostilities and antagonism towards the entire Middle East and the Western world, further intensifying global tensions with war rhetoric and threats.

However, their perception of power is delusional. Over the past 45 years, this approach has not only caused significant problems and incurred substantial costs, but has also led to pervasive destruction. Countries like Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon bear witness to this devastation, serving as stark examples of the regime's destructive impact. So have the Israeli strike on the country after Iran's failed attempt to carpet the Jewish State with ballistic missiles.

Cunningly, the regime's propaganda machine claims to be liberating the Islamic world and purports to be striving to free 'Palestine' and Gaza. Yet, this is merely historical manipulation. The regime lacks the military and security capability to achieve such feats, and it is also devoid of the necessary intellectual depth, ethical standing, and practical means to do so.

Currently, Iranian leftists who support terrorism—both Marxist and Islamic (pro-Khomeinist regime reformists)—are concerned about the potential collapse of the regime. They fear that an Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear, military, and chemical facilities could weaken the mullahs' government, spark a domestic uprising, and consign this despised regime to the dustbin of history, where it rightfully belongs.

Undoubtedly, the future of this regime is bleak. It lacks innovative and suitable solutions. There is no sign of development or growth. Iran is imploding from within. The regime's approach has been one of hostility towards its own people and creating a security crisis globally. Consequently, the government in Iran is at an impasse. The majority of the nation is actively seeking to overthrow the regime and is yearning for democracy.

The internal atmosphere of the country is akin to a war zone, yet the regime has not established any safe havens to protect the Iranian people. The younger generation is in search of a vibrant life, but the regime continues to pursue death and terror. The reality is that the unchecked and widespread power of the mullahs has pushed society to a breaking point, seeking alternatives amidst political paralysis, military inadequacy, diplomatic failures, economic collapse, and environmental devastation. Should there be another Israeli attack, the regime in Iran will face humiliation, a situation likely to embolden the populace to confront and destabilize the government further.

The regime of the criminal ayatollahs in Iran is morally and psychologically corrupt, although leftists, aligned with the regime, seek to lull the awakened Iranian society into silence and submission. However, a government without the support of its people is destined to collapse. Despite enduring despotism and fear, the Iranian nation remains resilient, with nothing left to lose, as its identity and national pride were stripped away in the 1979 revolt.

Khamenei adheres to Shiite superstitions, myths, and religious falsehoods, comforting himself with the belief that he is paving the way for the emergence of Imam Zaman, even at the cost of the country's devastation. However, Iranian society, enlightened by intellectuals like Ahmad Kasravi—who was murdered by Khomeini's supporters, the Fadaian Islam, on March 11, 1946—has recognized these beliefs as fictitious and deceptive. Since then the list of murdered authors and journalists has grown exponentially.

Khomeini himself published the book "Velayat-e Faqih" in Beirut in 1969, advocating for an Islamic government grounded in the Guardianship of the Islamic Jurist and centered around the fabricated persona of Imam Zaman. This fabrication has emboldened them to view themselves as the perpetual rulers of Iranian society, unable to relinquish power. Iranian society has progressed beyond these fabricated narratives.

Today, the influence of the mullahs in Iranian society lacks credibility and respect, and their nonsensical pronouncements fall on deaf ears as mosques stand empty. The Marxist left and the fanatical Islamic mullahs mirror each other, both steeped in outdated ideologies. The new generation in Iran is no longer enticed by prejudices, superstitions, and religious falsehoods.

Perhaps Netanyahu's message to Iran's youth has ignited a spark of hope, inspiring them to reject the decrepit and destructive regime, courageously and independently. Indeed, victory may await the Iranian nation if it forges a new path forward.

Today, Iranians fully understand who accepted radio equipment from Saddam Hussein, who obeyed KGB directives to send terrorists to train with Yasser Arafat, who established connections with Castro, and who received financial support from Qaddafi to fuel terrorism—it was Khomeini. Currently, numerous communists and Islamist thugs are abruptly declaring themselves patriots. However, this time around, Iranians are equipped with knowledge.

Who knows, perhaps soon in Tehran and Jerusalem, the people of Iran and Israel will once again celebrate their former friendship.