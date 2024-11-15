The ISA, the IAF, guided by intelligence, struck and eliminated in Gaza the terrorist responsible for fire support in the Islamic Jihad's Gaza City Brigade.

Alkaman Abed Elslam Khalil Anbar was responsible for the Islamic Jihad's rocket fire array from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory and was a significant figure in the organization's weapons manufacturing processes.

He was eliminated alongside other Islamic Jihad terrorists who fired rockets toward the State of Israel and IDF troops.

Meanwhile, IDF troops continue operational activity in the Jabaliya, Beit Lahia, and Rafah areas in the Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, the troops eliminated terrorists in close-quarters encounters and in directed aerial strikes and located large quantities of weaponry, including explosive devices, machine guns, and additional terrorist equipment.